DENTON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A well-known North Texas fitness trainer has been arrested in Denton County on an invasive recording charge.

John Benton from Flower Mound was booked into the Denton County Jail and released Wednesday after posting a $20,000 bond.

A public relations company representing Mr. Benton and the JB Model Fitness team sent the following statement:

“Our clients, their respect and their safety are of the utmost importance to us at JB Model Fitness. We exist to serve them and that will always remain our top priority. With that, given the recent allegations and this ongoing legal matter, the founder is stepping away from the business effectively immediately. We take this matter very seriously, and we are immediately pausing all classes and consultations until we determine how to best continue to serve our clients. Should clients want to take advantage of the online pre-recorded workout videos, they can still do so. We are evaluating all parts of the business, operations and the brand to determine what changes we will make going forward, but know that our sole commitment is to our clients and supporting them however best we can during this unfolding situation.”

On the company’s website, Benton says he “works directly with top modeling agencies and pageants all over the world.”

Benton also says he is the official sponsored fitness trainer for the Miss Dallas and Miss Dallas Teen pageants.

A spokesman for the Denton County Sheriff’s Office said he was working to get more details on the investigation.