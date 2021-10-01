LEAGUE CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — It took months, but police in one Texas city have finally arrested the man they believe stabbed a restaurant manager with a pocketknife after being told he needed to wear a face mask.
The stabbing happened in March at a Jack in the Box restaurant in League City, just southeast of Houston. Authorities had issued an arrest warrant for James Schulz Jr. shortly after the stabbing occurred but he wasn't taken into custody until this week, police said.
At the time, police said Schulz refused to follow the restaurant’s policy requiring him to wear a mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. He entered the restaurant without a mask and was asked to either wear one to be served inside or use the drive thru.
Schulz then walked toward the door, and as the manager turned his back, he allegedly ran behind the manager, tackled him and stabbed him multiple times in the arm and upper torso.
In all, the manager had three stab wounds, police said. He was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released.
Schulz was arrested Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct. Jail records do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
