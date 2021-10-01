DETROIT (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Imagine activating your turn signal for one direction and having it flash indicating the opposite way. That’s a problem that automakers Hyundai and Kia are dealing with and it’s resulted in the recall more than 550,000 cars and minivans in the U.S.
The recall covers Hyundai's Sonata midsize car from the 2015 through 2017 model years, and Sonata gas-electric hybrids from 2016 and 2017. Kia's Sedona minivan from 2015 through 2017 also is affected.
Hyundai says software in a junction box may not properly interpreting signals. The Korean automaker says it doesn't know of any crashes or injuries from the problem.
Dealers will update the software at no cost to owners. Hyundai will begin mailing notification letters to customers on November 19, while letters will go to Kia owners starting Nov. 12
