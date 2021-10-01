CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A police chase in Carrollton ended at the intersection of Josey Lane at Crosby Road Friday, Oct. 1 around 2:00 p.m.

The chase ended when the car being chased turned into the intersection into oncoming traffic.

Carrollton Police chase ends (credit: Chopper 11)

The driver and passenger of the vehicle being chased are now in custody.

Police said the suspect vehicle was in a recent drive-by shooting outside a Carrollton home. The house was hit, but no people were inured.

A patrol officer spotted the car Friday near I-35 and Crosby area and tried to pull it over, but the driver sped away.

Now two in custody, the man behind the wheel and a woman who was in the passenger seat.

There was a gun recovered from the car.

It appeared at least one vehicle that met the suspects nose to nose at the intersection was a police officer.

