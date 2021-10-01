CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A police chase in Carrollton ended at the intersection of Josey Lane at Crosby Road Friday, Oct. 1 around 2:00 p.m.
The chase ended when the car being chased turned into the intersection into oncoming traffic.
The driver and passenger of the vehicle being chased are now in custody.
Police said the suspect vehicle was in a recent drive-by shooting outside a Carrollton home. The house was hit, but no people were inured.
A patrol officer spotted the car Friday near I-35 and Crosby area and tried to pull it over, but the driver sped away.
Now two in custody, the man behind the wheel and a woman who was in the passenger seat.
There was a gun recovered from the car.
It appeared at least one vehicle that met the suspects nose to nose at the intersection was a police officer.