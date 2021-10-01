HARRIS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Police in Houston say one person is in custody and an administrator is hospitalized after a shooting at a charter school on the city’s southwest side.

Few details were immediately released, but Houston police say officers responded to the report at about 11:45 a.m. Friday.

Police did not name the school, but the address is the location of YES Prep Southwest Secondary.

Investigators have not released details about what happened but said officers were searching for any other possible suspects.

UPDATE: There is one suspect in custody. Officers are searching the school for any other possible suspects at this time. Scene is still active. More information will be provided as it becomes available. #HouNews https://t.co/gva2FvQdom — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 1, 2021

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that multiple agencies were responding to a “possible active shooter incident at a school.”

Live TV footage from the scene showed students crying and holding each other as ambulances with their lights flashing navigated caution tape and law enforcement officials to get to the school.

A statement issued by YES Prep said, in part:

“Police are on campus with a suspect in custody who opened fire inside the school. No students have been injured.”

School officials said the administrator was injured when a gunman opened fire near the school’s entrance.

Citizens are being advised not to drive by the school, as roads are blocked off.

The school is being evacuated and students taken to other schools. Parents are being directed to those locations to pick up the children.

