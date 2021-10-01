DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Mail delivery is set to be slower and more expensive as the US Postal Service works on revamping the way it works.
The Postmaster General says this revamping is in an effort to balance the budget of the Postal Service and to make it more efficient.READ MORE: Texas Judge Finds Infowars' Alex Jones Liable For Damages Over Sandy Hook 'Hoax' Conspiracy
The Postal Service pushes upwards of 420 million pieces of mail every day…. But stands to lose $160 *billion dollars over the next 10 years.
The idea of revamping comes at the cost of money and added time.READ MORE: 2 In Custody Following Carrollton Police Chase Of Vehicle Believed To Be Involved In Drive-By Shooting
First class mail that typically takes upwards of two days could take as many as five days under this new service. Although, the post office promises to deliver mail anywhere in the US within five days, some say that timeline puts a strain on receiving paychecks and delivering bill payments on time.
The increase in cost comes just months before the holiday season, adding $5 more per package and lasting until the day after Christmas.MORE NEWS: Arlington Hit-And-Run Suspect Turns Himself In After Seeing News Coverage About Incident