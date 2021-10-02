CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Crime, Dallas, dpd, Trevon Joseph Quick

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 20-year-old man has died after being shot outside a Dallas apartment complex Friday evening, police say.

At approximately 7:40 p.m. Oct. 1, police responded to a shooting call in the 9800 block of Audelia Road. When officers arrived, they found 20-year-old Trevon Joseph Quick lying on the ground of the complex’s parking lot with a gunshot wound.

READ MORE: Families Affected By Dallas Gas Explosion Receive Helping Hand From Community

Dallas Fire-Rescue transported Quick to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

READ MORE: Police: 1 Dead, Another Injured After LBJ Freeway Shooting In Dallas

The motive surrounding the murder is unknown at this time.

MORE NEWS: Dallas Police Issue Arrest Warrant For Officer Allegedly Involved In 'Pyramid Promotion Scheme'

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Rawleigh Williams at 214-384-9824 or r.williams@dallascityhall.com.

CBSDFW.com Staff