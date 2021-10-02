DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 20-year-old man has died after being shot outside a Dallas apartment complex Friday evening, police say.
At approximately 7:40 p.m. Oct. 1, police responded to a shooting call in the 9800 block of Audelia Road. When officers arrived, they found 20-year-old Trevon Joseph Quick lying on the ground of the complex's parking lot with a gunshot wound.
Dallas Fire-Rescue transported Quick to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The motive surrounding the murder is unknown at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Rawleigh Williams at 214-384-9824 or r.williams@dallascityhall.com.