DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are asking for help identifying and locating a man who opened fire at a gas station on October 2, injuring one person.
It was around 11:00 p.m. when officers were called out to the location in the 9500 block of C.F. Hawn Freeway.
Once there police found a 35-year-old man shot. The victim was taken to an area hospital and is said to be stable.
Police haven’t said if the shooting happened inside or out of the store or if the victim was an employee or customer.
The person believed responsible for the shooting (seen in the picture above) is described as a Latin male who stands between 5’10” and 6’0”. The suspect is between 30 and 40 years old, is heavyset, and has long, thick black hair.
At the time of the shooting the suspect was driving a red, 4-door sedan with a sunroof.
Anyone with information about the shooting or who knows the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Dallas police at 214-671-3631 or 214-864-1097. Tips can also be sent by email to Alec.Lopez@dallascityhall.com.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at (214)373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.