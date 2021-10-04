DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Three Dallas firefighters are on the long road to recovery after being critically injured in the explosion at the Highland Hills Apartments in Southern Dallas last week.
According to DFR Medical Director, Dr. Marshal Isaacs, each of them have been upgraded from critical but stable to serious condition.
“All three continue to make progress with their respective injuries, and the department continues to provide support services to each member, and their families, as they navigate the road ahead,” Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said in an email Monday evening, Oct. 4. “They are appreciative of all the support everyone has shown in and out of the department.”
Their names have not been made public.
It’s not yet clear what caused the explosion.
More than 300 people have been displaced.