RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Richardson ISD announced Monday, Oct. 4 it is mourning the loss of a student and teacher.

Both died last week as a result of complications from COVID-19, Superintendent Jeannie Stone told staff and parents in a letter.

Sha’Niyah McGee was a junior at Berkner High School.

Stone described her as “a kind, respectful and valued member of the BHS family.”

Eroletta Piasczyk was a teacher at the Christa McAuliffe Learning Center.

Stone described her as “a compassionate, gracious, and talented educator.”

Both Nienie and Eroletta were highly cherished members of our RISD family and they will be fondly remembered and missed by their classmates and fellow teachers.

Counselors will remain available for any students or staff who would like help dealing with this loss.

Here is the full letter Supt. Stone sent out Monday: