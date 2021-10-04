RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Richardson ISD announced Monday, Oct. 4 it is mourning the loss of a student and teacher.
Both died last week as a result of complications from COVID-19, Superintendent Jeannie Stone told staff and parents in a letter.
Sha’Niyah McGee was a junior at Berkner High School.
Stone described her as “a kind, respectful and valued member of the BHS family.”
Eroletta Piasczyk was a teacher at the Christa McAuliffe Learning Center.
Stone described her as “a compassionate, gracious, and talented educator.”
Both Nienie and Eroletta were highly cherished members of our RISD family and they will be fondly remembered and missed by their classmates and fellow teachers.
Counselors will remain available for any students or staff who would like help dealing with this loss.
Here is the full letter Supt. Stone sent out Monday:
Dear RISD Staff and Parents,
After confirming with their families and getting permission to communicate this information with you, it is with great sadness that I share that last week both an RISD student and a staff member passed away as a result of complications from COVID-19.
Sha’Niyah McGee was a junior at Berkner High School and was a kind, respectful and valued member of the BHS family. Eroletta Piasczyk was a teacher at our CMLC campus and was a compassionate, gracious, and talented educator. Both Nienie and Eroletta were highly cherished members of our RISD family and they will be fondly remembered and missed by their classmates and fellow teachers.
All of us at the Richardson Independent School District are deeply saddened by this loss and want you to know that we are here to help you in any way we can. RISD counselors have shared this news with campus staff and students, and will remain available for anyone who would like some help processing the news.
We are in contact with both Sha’Niya and Eroletta’s families, and we will support them in any way possible. If you would like to share a message of condolences with either family, you can email condolences@g.risd.org and RISD counselors will pass messages along.
Please join me in keeping the McGee and Piasczyk families in your thoughts and prayers.
Sincerely,
Dr. Jeannie Stone
Superintendent