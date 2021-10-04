EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Within 48 hours of each other, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the El Paso area ports of entry busted a woman smuggling fentanyl in her vagina and a man who had hidden the powerful narcotic in his groin area.
"Seizures of this powerful synthetic opioid continue to rise dramatically all along the southwest border," said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. "CBP officers remain vigilant and dedicated to disrupting the flow of this dangerous narcotic from entering our country and reaching our communities."
The first interception happened Sept. 28 at the port of Ysleta when a 30-year-old man presented himself for inspection via pedestrian. The CBP officer detected nervous behavior from the man and referred him for a secondary inspection where a drug sniffing dog alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from his groin area. A pat down search resulted in the discovery of 0.264 pounds of fentanyl along with over one pound of methamphetamine.
On September 29, CBP officers assigned to the Paso Del Norte Border Crossing, intercepted 0.119 pounds of fentanyl. The 48-year-old woman presented herself for inspection when a CBP officer noticed travel anomalies and nervous behavior. She was referred for a secondary inspection where a pat down search was conducted. During the search, the woman acknowledged that she was concealing narcotics within her vaginal cavity.