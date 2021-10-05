ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Eddie Robinson, who served as Texas Rangers general manager from 1976 to 1982 and had a 13-year career as a Major League Baseball player, passed away Monday, Oct. 4 at the age of 100 at his ranch in Bastrop.

“The Texas Rangers are incredibly saddened with the passing of the legendary Eddie Robinson, who spent nearly 70 years in professional baseball as an All-Star player and respected executive,” the team said in a statement Tuesday.

Robinson began his career with the Cleveland Indians in 1942 and went on to serve as GM of both the Atlanta Braves as well as the Rangers.

“In his later years, Mr. Robinson was a regular and welcome visitor at Rangers home games, and his unique ability to analyze and discuss the game, past and present, was truly amazing. The Rangers were honored to help Mr. Robinson celebrate his 100th birthday last December, and he made a final spring training visit to Arizona this past February. He was a great ambassador for baseball to the end,” the team said.

Robinson, who turned 100 on December 15, 2020, was the oldest living former Major League Player at the time of his passing.

He batted .268 with 172 homers and 723 RBI in 1315 games as a 1B with Cleveland (1942; 46-48; 57), Washington (1949-50), Chicago White Sox (1950-52), Philadelphia A’s (1953), New York Yankees (1954-56), Detroit (1957), and Baltimore (1957) as he played with 7 of the 8 A.L. clubs at the time, the exception being Boston.

The four-time A.L. All-Star was a member of the Indians’ 1948 World Series champions.

Robinson went on to enjoy a long career as a MLB Executive and scout, serving as General Manager of the Atlanta Braves (1972-76) and Texas Rangers (1976-82).

Born in Paris, Texas, he was a longtime resident of Fort Worth. His autobiography, Lucky Me: My Sixty-Five Years in Baseball was published in 2011.

Services for Robinson are pending.