DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The University Police Department has identified the 39-year-old victim of a fatal shooting found in the street on Lovers Lane near the Shell Gas Station on October 5 as Marc Anthony Montes.
Police are searching for a 2004 to 2006 F-150 connected to the crime. Two-toned and champagne in color, it is equipped with running boards, bed cover and tinted windows. The released an image of it taken from a security camera looking at the intersection of Lovers Lane and Westchester Drive. That location is a few blocks west of where the shooting happened. The suspect truck was reported to have left the area heading south away from Snider Plaza.READ MORE: 1 Of 4 Timberview HS Shooting Victims Critical, Suspect Timothy Simpkins In Custody
Montes died at Parkland Hospital. Witnesses told police he was apparently pushed out of the truck moments after gunfire was heard.
