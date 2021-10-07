MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The influx of panicked parents trying to contact their children during the Oct. 6 shooting at Timberview High School overloaded cell towers, stopping calls from going through. This created more anxiety for both parents and students.

“Today could have ended so much differently than what it did,” mom Stephanie Wade told CBS 11 News. “When you wake up in the morning you think it’s going to be one way it ends up being a completely different way. You never know when it’s going to be your last day. So I’m very thankful to have my daughter with me”

Four people were injured during the shooting (three students and a 25-year-old teacher). Classrooms were barricaded and students hid under desks sending terrified messages to their parents.

Suspect Timothy George Simpkins, 18, turned himself in to police hours after the shooting.

He was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with bond set at $75,000, which is $25,000 for each count.

The shooting allegedly resulted from a conflict between Simpkins and another student in a classroom. Police said Simpkins brought a gun to school and at some point during or after that fight, he pulled out a 45-caliber handgun and started shooting.

It’s hard to imagine the fear so many felt yesterday witnessing classmates and a teacher getting shot… while also shielding themselves.

Thus, the district has offered counseling at Word of Truth Church in Arlington and also at the Mansfield ISD Center for the Performing Arts. Virtual counseling is also available from 11 a.m. until noon.

No one is allowed on-campus during the ongoing investigation.