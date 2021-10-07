FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Alleged Timberview High School shooter Timothy George Simpkins was released from the Tarrant County Jail after posting bond.

The shooting occurred Wednesday, October 6.

Simpkins emerged from the building wearing a blue shirt and cap and quickly left the area.

Earlier, county records showed Simpkins was transferred from the Arlington Jail to the Tarrant County Jail. His bond was set at $75,000. He faces three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say the 18-year-old is the person who opened fire in a classroom on the 2nd floor of Timberview High School, after getting into a fight with another student. Police allege Simpkins brought a weapon to school and at some point, during or after that fight, got the 45-caliber handgun and started shooting.

He’s accused of firing that gun, then fleeing the scene. The school was put on lockdown and police searched for him for hours before he eventually went to a local police station, along with his lawyer, and turned himself in.

Investigators believe the gun used in the crime was the one found about two miles from the school — along a street in Grand Prairie.

The school is in Arlington, but is a part of the Mansfield Independent School District.

After it was determined Simpkins was no longer on campus, the ‘all clear’ was given at Timberview and students and staff were allowed out of their classrooms and offices to begin a reunification process at an offsite location. Late Wednesday morning, dozens of buses lined up outside the school to transfer the more than 1,800 students.

The shooting sent three people, two students and a teacher, to the hospital. Two of those victims were shot and remain hospitalized. A 15-year-old student is in the ICU and 25-year-old teacher Calvin Pettit is in good condition. All of those injured are expected to recover.

Classes were cancelled for Thursday, October 7 at Timberview following the shooting that injured a total of four people.