DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are searching for a Black male suspect who witnesses said shot and killed Kendrick Johnson, 18, on Oct. 6.
Officers found Johnson just before 3:30 p.m. in the 400 block of N. Denley Drive. He was lying on the sidewalk and had been shot numerous times.
Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and transported him to an area hospital where he died. According to witnesses, the man who shot him fled the scene as a front seat passenger of a red or maroon sedan. The circumstances and motives for this case are currently unknown. This is an ongoing investigation.
The Dallas Police Homicide Unit is asking anyone with information regarding this murder investigation to contact Detective Brewster Billings, #7626, at 214-671-3083 or at brewster.billings@dallascityhall.com.