DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are asking anyone who may know something about the fatal shooting of Tony McIntosh on Oct. 6 to contact them.
The 42-year-old was shot in the 5000 block of Haverwood Ln. and later died at the hospital. Police said the suspect and motive surrounding his death are unknown at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
The Dallas Police Homicide Unit is asking anyone with information regarding this murder investigation to contact Detective Josue Rodriguez via phone at 214-671-3994 or via email at josue.rodriguez@dallascityhall.com.