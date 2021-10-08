KRUM, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A reward of up to $10,000 has been offered for information that could identify the man accused of stealing 21 guns from a Denton County gun range early Tuesday morning.
The reward by the the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Denton County Sheriff's Department, and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, comes after a suspect was seen entering the Top Dog Gun Range in Krum just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday and taking the weapons.
Surveillance video shows the man entering the business through a back door and then going to the front to take the weapons out of a display case.
Authorities say the man was wearing a baseball cap, glasses and a gaiter that covered his face. The suspect was also wearing a long-sleeve shirt with the letters LTR with a lightning bolt underneath. Authorities linked the logo to a defunct business called Lighting Tower Rental.
“Recovering these firearms quickly before additional crimes are committed remains a top priority for ATF,” said ATF Dallas Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C Boshek II. “We are asking the public to please let authorities know if you recognize this individual.”
Anyone with information can reach the ATF at 888-ATF-TIPS, send an email to ATFTips@atf.gov, or online at the agency's website: www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.