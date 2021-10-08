DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The former president Richland College, Dr. Stephen K. Mittelstet, died Wednesday. He was 78.
Dr. Mittlelstet led the Richland campus for more than 30 years and was at the helm as the school received the 2005 Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award.
"He was instrumental in fostering a close-knit campus culture that extended to students and others within our community," said Dallas College Chancellor Joe May. "His legacy of academic excellence and service to others will remain forever etched into this institution's framework.
Even after his retirement in 2010, Dr. Mittelstet continued to serve as the president emeritus.
He is survived by two daughters and their husbands, three grandchildren and two brothers.
Funeral arrangements are pending.