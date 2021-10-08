IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Irving Police Department arrested four people in connection to allegedly selling narcotics and firearms to Irving-area high school students through different social media apps.

The investigation began in 2020 after the Irving Police Department Narcotics Unit received numerous complaints of people advertising narcotics on social media. They conducted 14 undercover buys of cocaine, methamphetamine, LSD, THC, and other drugs. They also negotiated for the purchase of a firearm. IPD Narcotics Unit notified the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) who adopted the case due to the weapons and drug trafficking.

The group leader, according to investigators was 24-year-old Ricardo Rosas Garcia, who was sentenced to more than 19 years in Federal Prison after he pleaded guilty in April to Conspiracy With Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Ricardo used numerous social media handles and had at least three co-conspirators who also pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Possess Controlled Substances With Intent to Distribute.

• Anthony Isaac Ventura, 20, was sentenced to four years in federal prison.

• Addiel Isaias Portillo, 25, was sentenced to three years in federal prison.

• Uziel Hernandez, 26, is scheduled to be sentenced on October 28.

This group was also tied to several violent crimes in Irving and illegal firearm sales. They employed several juveniles as young as 15-years old to sell narcotics for them throughout North Texas, according to law enforcement officials. Investigators said they also put several people’s lives in danger by posting false information on social media that specific individuals were cooperating with the government.