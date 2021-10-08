WACO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It was Friday night football in high school stadiums across Texas.

But much of the attention is in Waco where Mansfield ISD’s Timberview High School played its first game since this week’s shooting in a classroom that injured students and teacher.

This game was the best way to help students and parents move on from the horrific events of just two days ago according to those CBS 11 spoke with Friday night, Oct. 8.

Players took a knee and some said a prayer after Timberview High School’s football team took the field for a game against Waco University.

It’s been only two days since gunshots rang out through the hallways of the school ending with a student and a teacher seriously wounded and a another student facing charges.

But parents who attended the game told us they were glad to see it go on as scheduled.

“We are really excited because after what happened this week ware just really glad to be here as a unit for the community, so I’m glad they decided to go ahead with the game,” said parent Breona Hill.

When Timberview scored an early touchdown, it lifted the spirits of those who could use a boost.

On the other side of the field, Waco’s fans were supportive.

“I’ve been here 20 years and it’s certainly one of my biggest fears that something like that happens in our school so we really want to send our love and prayers,” said Leonard Montelongo, Jr., a Waco University faculty member.