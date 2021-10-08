MINERAL WELLS (CBSDFW.COM) – Parker County Sheriff’s investigators have charged Hubert Gerald Tutwiler of Mineral Wells following a burglary investigation.

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said the incident was reported Oct. 3, 2021, in the 10000 block of Mineral Wells Highway. Homeowners reported that the 39-year-old entered their home and stole several items including an ornate glass egg, numerous western trophy belt buckles, .22 revolver handgun, cancelled checks, a customized cake serving set, dream catchers, a James Avery bookmark and a smartphone. The homeowners also reported they received a notification that the stolen phone was activated without their permission.

A neighbor observed an unknown person at the home around the time of the offense and later came to the neighbor’s home and identified himself as “David,” claiming to know the victims and stated he was seeking work.

Sheriff’s investigators tracked the smartphone’s location to an address in Mineral Wells where they went to investigate the burglary accompanied by Mineral Wells Police.

The victim sent a signal to the stolen phone which sheriff’s investigators located in the possession of an individual who claimed it had been a gift from another person identified as Tutwiler.

Sheriff’s investigators discovered he was incarcerated at Jack County Jail on unrelated charges and was in possession of several stolen checks and the stolen belt buckles at the time of his arrest. Tutwiler implicated himself to sheriff’s investigators in the burglary. Sheriff’s investigators have recovered the majority of the stolen items.

A warrant was obtained for Tutwiler on a felony burglary of a habitation charge. The warrant was served to him at the Jack County Jail Thursday. His bond was set at $20,000, and he is awaiting extradition to Parker County.

Sheriff Authier said this case will be forwarded to the Parker County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.