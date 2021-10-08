ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The search continues for Brandon Hoekstra, 25, of Rowlett who was reported missing two days ago on Oct. 6.
Hoekstra's family told police he took an Uber from home and was carrying a .22 caliber rifle. His parents said he left a suicide note and video behind. They're very concerned for his safety.
Investigators said Hoekstra was picked up just before 5 p.m. in Rowlett and was dropped off in the area of 635 and Coit Road. He was last seen wearing a dark gray hoodie with black and red shorts. He’s 5’09”, has brown hair and a pentagram tattoo on his left shoulder.
If you have information about this case, please call Rowlett police at 972.412.6200 or Detective Eric Shing at 972.412.6212.