DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 56-year-old driver has died after swerving into oncoming traffic in Dallas early Saturday morning.
At approximately 12:18 a.m. Oct. 9, a gray 2021 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound in the 9900 block of Garland Road at a "high rate of speed," police said.
Police said a witness was traveling northbound in the 9800 block of Garland Road and saw the Silverado swerve to the left in an attempt to avoid a slower moving vehicle.
The Silverado drove over the center median and into the northbound lanes, onto the sidewalk and collided into several large trees.
The driver, Mark Blanton, was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.