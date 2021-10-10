NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The story continues to stay focused on a severe weather threat tonight for the area. The Metroplex and much of north Texas is under an ENHANCED RISK for severe weather for the first time this fall.

The main risk will be damaging winds along the squall line that we expect to move quickly through the Metroplex tonight. Discreet supercells could from at first ahead of the approaching dryline and cold front. These storms will produce the highest risk for severe weather tonight. This includes the chance for tornadoes (highest risk in the NW counties – Wise, Jack, Montague) and along the Red River.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a tornado risk assessment for tonight that includes an area centered on Oklahoma, but includes parts of north Texas as well. It is in this area where powerful tornadoes could form and stay on the ground for a while.



All the forecast models seems to have the same version of events but with slightly different times-of-arrival. Below is a sequence of time periods from the HRRR forecast model. The cold front most likely will catch up with the dryline storms ahead of it and sweep everything into a squall line. This is the line that could produce damaging winds and quick spin-up tornadoes across the Metroplex.

It has been since last Spring we had such a high threat of severe weather around here.

In summary, Supercell storms should develop between 6p-8p in our west/northwest counties. Large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes are all possible. A line of storms will form along the approaching cold front and sweep up these storms into the developing squall line. This line of storms is expected in the Metroplex sometime after 9pm. Quick spin-up tornadoes are possible along this line but the primary threat will be damaging winds.

-Jeff Ray, CBS DFW Meteorologist