NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for most of North Texas until 2AM. Storms are already developing west of the DFW area and are expected to affect the Metroplex this evening.

Update 8:00pm

National Weather Service says wind speeds in some storms in Palo Pinto county reaching 70 MPH.

Storm Arrival Times – Latest ETA – More Details

Update 7:54pm

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cooke, Hood, Jack, Montague, Palo Pinto, Parker and Wise County until 9:00pm.

Update 7:49pm

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Comanche, Eastland, and Erath County until 8:30pm.

Update 7:29pm

At their current pace, the squall line will be in downtown Fort Worth in about an hour. Dangerous winds expected. Plus clear the roads across #Parker #Wise #Hood counties.

Update 7:26PM

Be prepared to take shelter across Jack Co, squall line moving around 60mph toward county line. Secure any loose items outside, winds will be over 60mph with storm. Lots of lightning.

Update 7:18PM

Line of severe weather moving very fast (near 60mph). These storms VERY capable of producing 65+ mph winds. Please take shelter, they will move in quickly.

Update: 7:13PM

Just a few seconds of the ferocious winds, estimated at 70 to 80 mph, that impacted Burkburnett TX within the last 30 minutes.

Radar

The story continues to stay focused on a severe weather threat tonight for the area. The Metroplex and much of north Texas is under an ENHANCED RISK for severe weather for the first time this fall.

Earlier Forecast

The main risk will be damaging winds along the squall line that we expect to move quickly through the Metroplex tonight. Discreet supercells could from at first ahead of the approaching dryline and cold front. These storms will produce the highest risk for severe weather tonight. This includes the chance for tornadoes (highest risk in the NW counties – Wise, Jack, Montague) and along the Red River.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a tornado risk assessment for tonight that includes an area centered on Oklahoma, but includes parts of north Texas as well. It is in this area where powerful tornadoes could form and stay on the ground for a while.



All the forecast models seems to have the same version of events but with slightly different times-of-arrival. Below is a sequence of time periods from the HRRR forecast model. The cold front most likely will catch up with the dryline storms ahead of it and sweep everything into a squall line. This is the line that could produce damaging winds and quick spin-up tornadoes across the Metroplex.

Please download our weather app so you can safe from these storms tonight. We'll be updating you all night on CBSN as well. Be weather aware! It has been since last Spring we had such a high threat of severe weather around here.

In summary, Supercell storms should develop between 6p-8p in our west/northwest counties. Large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes are all possible. A line of storms will form along the approaching cold front and sweep up these storms into the developing squall line. This line of storms is expected in the Metroplex sometime after 9pm. Quick spin-up tornadoes are possible along this line but the primary threat will be damaging winds.

-Jeff Ray, CBS DFW Meteorologist