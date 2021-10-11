FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Both Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker and her husband, David Parker, have tested positive for COVID-19.
In a statement the Mayor said she is fully vaccinated against the virus with the Pfizer vaccine and that she is, "only experiencing mild symptoms" from the breakthrough case.
The couple apparently tested positive on October 8.
Parker says she is isolating at home and will follow City employee COVID-19 protocols.
The Mayor is working remotely and still determining the timeline as to when she will return to the office.
Parker says both her and her husband are "in good spirits and appreciate everyone's prayers for a quick recovery."
Parker was elected after Mayor Betsy Price decided not to seek a seventh two-year term in office.