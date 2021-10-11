DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) –Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, Police Chief Eddie Garcia, are expected to discuss the police department’s new plan to reduce domestic violence.
The event is expected at noon today and will be streamed live here on CBSN DFW
According to a press release from the mayor's office, last year, domestic violence aggravated assaults increased by 13.6% in Dallas over 2019, and the numbers this year have been flat so far compared to 2020.
October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Check back here at noon for the live stream.