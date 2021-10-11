Workers Raise Big Tex For 2021 As State Fair Of Texas Set To Kick Off September 24The the 2021 State Fair of Texas kicks off soon but Big Tex — Fair Park’s favorite cowboy — is all dressed up and taking his rightful place Friday.

Three Towns In Texas Make Money Magazine's 50 'Best Places To Live' ListMoney Magazine is out with its annual list of the 50 Best Places To Live In The United States for 2021 & 2022. Three Texas cities have made it into the top 50 this year.

Dallas' Turtle Creek Chorale Performing Free Christmas Holiday Concert This SundayThe Turtle Creek Chorale was blazing into its 40th year with big plans in 2020. Then the pandemic hit.