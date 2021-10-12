ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — On Tuesday, October 12 students at Timberview High School in Arlington will return to school for the first time since they were abruptly put in lockdown as gunfire erupted inside a classroom.

The student who was critically wounded remains hospitalized but has improved to good condition and 25-year-old teacher Calvin Pettit has been released from the hospital.

School leaders say there will be heightened security and police presence on the campus until further notice. There will also be counseling services available for students and staff.

In a video statement released by Mansfield Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Kimberley Cantu, she says the safety and well-being of students — both physically and emotionally — is the district’s top priority.

A balloon release was held Monday night at the school to honor those injured in the shooting.

Dr. Cantu says the district is doing what they can to ensure the school is as safe as possible. “We do have a safety and security expert with us on staff.”

As the high school reopens it’s doors protestors are expected to gather outside at 8:00 a.m. to bring light to what they say are bullying problems in schools. Those protestors are demanding better student security because they believe students are no longer safe on campus.

Family members for Timothy Simpkins, the accused school shooter, say he was bullied. The 18-year-old was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is now released with an ankle monitor after his family posted $75,000 bond.

Authorities say they’re looking into the bullying allegations but stressed no situation justifies bringing a weapon to the school.