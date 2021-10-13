AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — This is all treat and no trick! An Arlington resident is Texas’ newest lottery millionaire.
The winner claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria.
The ticket was sold at the Circle K convenience store, located at 3980 South Belt Line Road, in Grand Prairie. The big winner has elected to remain anonymous.
The win is the second of 12 top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in the game. Million Dollar Loteria offers more than $381 million in total prizes and has overall odds of winning any prize of one in 3.27.