Pamela Could Be Hurricane In Mexico Before Bringing Drenching Rain To North Texas It is the 16th named storm of the 2021 East Pacific hurricane season and Tropical Storm Pamela is picking up momentum in the Pacific Ocean, near Mexico.

Hoping "To See The Vastness Of Space" Capt. Kirk & Crew Prepare To Blast Into Space From TexasHe once described it as a place "where no man has gone before," but today it is men and a woman with actor William Shatner, counting down to an out of this world adventure: riding a rocket into space.