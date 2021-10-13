MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Mansfield ISD Superintendent Dr. Kimberly Cantu announced Wednesday, Oct. 13, changes implemented to enhance safety and security at schools.

“Our commitment as a district has been, and will continue to be, that every one of our students and staff members feel safe and secure when coming into our buildings,” Superintendent Cantu said in a letter to parents.

Four people were injured in a shooting at the school one week ago.

The suspect had been involved in a fight with another student when he got out a gun and shot the student and a teacher.

“With the events that transpired at Timberview High School last week, we have been taking an even closer look at our systems, analyzing what is working and assessing what needs to be improved upon,” Dr. Cantu said.

Effective immediately, MISD schools will have these heightened physical security measures:

The Mansfield ISD Police Department will be partnering with neighboring agencies to ensure that more law enforcement is available at our campuses. There will be a designated staff member at the district level, who is fully trained in safety and security, to assist campuses in monitoring high-traffic and common areas in real time through our video surveillance systems. In addition, random classroom checks will be implemented on our secondary campuses to check for weapons and other unauthorized objects using metal detector wands.

“Please know that we are forming ways in which the community can voice their input pertaining to school safety, and our school safety committee—comprised of students, staff, parents and community members—will be reestablished to help review systematic procedures and determine the next best steps,” she said.

The new protocols are in addition to MISD’s current Emergency Operations Plan and will remain in place until the safety committee finalizes its recommendations, Dr. Cantu said.