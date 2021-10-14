NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Some ground turkey products under the Butterball and Kroger brands are being recalled due to possible contamination, the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said.

The recall affects more than 14,000 pounds of ground turkey products. According to the FSIS, the products “may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically blue plastic”.

The problem was discovered when consumer complaints came in reporting pieces of blue plastic embedded in some raw ground turkey products.

So far there have been no confirmed reports of injuries due to consumption of the products, but the FSIS is concerned that some of the turkey may be in the freezers and/or refrigerators of consumers.

Anyone who has purchased the products listed below is being urged not to consume them. The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The ground turkey items in question were produced on September 28, 2021. The following products are subject to recall:

2.5-lb. trays containing “farm to family BUTTERBALL all natural Ground Turkey” with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/18/2021, and timestamps from 2123 through 2302 printed on the packaging.

3-lb. tray containing “Kroger GROUND TURKEY” with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/17/2021, and timestamps from 2314 through 2351 printed on the packaging.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-7345” inside the USDA mark of inspection and were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Butterball Consumer Hotline at 800-288-8372.