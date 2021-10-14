City of Dallas Expands Public Library Access The City of Dallas is expanding access to public libraries by allowing students and teachers from any school within the city to get a library card.

As Cases Bounce From Court To Court, Texas Women Drive Hours For Abortions With Ban In EffectChanges in Texas law -- in particular the one banning abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy -- is having an impact on the mental and physical health of many women in the Lone Star State.