DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — It began in Dallas with a call to perform a welfare check and ended with a man found shot dead in a parking lot.

It was around 5:00 a.m. on October 13 when officers went the 2600 block of Santa Anne Avenue. A 911 caller had reported seeing an unidentified man lying, unresponsive in a parking lot.

After a quick evaluation the officers realized the man, who has not been identified, had been shot several times.

First responders with Dallas Fire Rescue pronounced the man dead at the scene. The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to ID the victim through fingerprints analysis.

Anyone who believes they know the victim, or has information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Scott Sayers at 214-3647 or send him an email at Dallas City Hall.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.