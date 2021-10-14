SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Carroll ISD in Southlake is receiving national attention Thursday night, Oct. 14 for an administrator’s comments about books on the Holocaust.

The comments were secretly recorded, and NBC News reported a director of curriculum said teachers should have a book with an opposing view on the holocaust in their classrooms as well.

The administrator was talking about the Texas law banning Critical Race Theory in Texas classrooms, HB 3979.

In response to the comments, Cheryl Drazin, Anti-Defamation League Central Division Vice President, said in a statement, “ADL Texoma is horrified by this trivialization of the Holocaust. There are no comparable books to “balance” out this viewpoint. The suggestion that educators would misrepresent the Holocaust is such a way is incomprehensible.”

A pair of Tarrant County Republican state lawmakers tweeted about the story Thursday night.

State Senator Kelly Hancock said, “School administrators should know the difference between factual historical events and fiction. Southlake just got it wrong. No legislation is suggesting the action this administrator is promoting.”

State Rep. Giovanni Capriglione said, “The Holocaust was a terrible event in human history based on ignorant hatred. It is not a currently controversial or even debatable subject – its occurrence is a fact. HB3979 does not require an “opposing view” and any idea that it would, is incorrect.”

