MARIETTA, Oklahoma (CBSDFW.COM) – An Amtrak passenger train on its way from Fort Worth to Oklahoma plowed into a stalled semi-tractor truck just north of the border Friday evening, sending at least four people to the hospital.
The Heartland Flyer had left Fort Worth earlier in the afternoon and was bound for Norman.
Amtrak said there were approximately 110 passengers and crew on board the train.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol tells CBSDFW the crash happened just after 7 p.m. along Highway 77 near Marietta and involved a big rig carrying cars.
Highway Patrol spokesman Eric Foster says two people were taken to the hospital from the train as was the driver of the truck.
Foster said he was not aware of any serious injuries.
The train did partially come off the tracks, Foster said.
The NTSB will be asked to handle the investigation.
