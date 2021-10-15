ORANGE (CBSLA) — Former President Bill Clinton remained hospitalized Friday at the University of California, Irvine Medical Center in Orange after being admitted earlier in the week.

CNN reported Thursday that Clinton is in the ICU with a urinary tract infection that spread to his bloodstream.

Angel Ureña, the president’s spokesperson, said the 75-year-old Clinton was brought to UCI Medical Center after becoming fatigued, tweeting, “On Tuesday evening, President Clinton was admitted to UCI Medical Center to receive treatment for a non-COVID-related infection. He is on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care.”

Video taken in the early morning hours Friday, showed former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton leaving UCI Medical Center escorted by Secret Service agents and local police.

Statement, from me, on President Clinton pic.twitter.com/Jbfl4evpcF — Angel Ureña (@angelurena) October 15, 2021

Ureña also tweeted out a statement from the former president’s physicians, Dr. Alpesh Amin and Dr. Lisa Bardack, saying, “President Clinton was taken to UC Irvine Medical Center and diagnosed with an infection. He was admitted to the hospital for close monitoring and administered IV antibiotics and fluids. He remains at the hospital for continuous monitoring. After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well. The California-based medical team has been in constant communication with the President’s New York-based medical team, including his cardiologist. We hope to have him go home soon.”

Statement from President Clinton’s physicians pic.twitter.com/kQ4GDOxBcU — Angel Ureña (@angelurena) October 15, 2021

The former president was reportedly in Southern California for a Clinton Foundation event. On Thursday night, he was supposed to be the moderator for an economic panel discussion called Rebuilding For All, Inclusive By Design. It is not clear if he was to appear virtually or in person.

This is not Clinton’s first real health scare. In 2004, he had a quadruple bypass surgery.