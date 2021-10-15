SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The bodies of a woman and a 5-year-old girl were found after a flash flood from the remnants of Hurricane Pamela swept their vehicles from a road in Texas.
The occupants of the two vehicles swept into Martinez Creek about 6:30 a.m. on the eastern fringe of San Antonio were members of the same extended family, said Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.
One vehicle was driven by a man with two boys and the 5-year-old girl as passengers, while the 52-year-old woman was driving two boys. All were enroute to an elementary school in the area when their vehicles were swept away.
The man and the four boys were rescued.
The heavy overnight rains from Pamela's remnants deluged San Antonio, which is prone to flash flooding. Pamela made landfall on Mexico's Pacific coast early Wednesday and moved inland into central Texas and southeastern Oklahoma.
