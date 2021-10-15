FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A crash between a pickup truck and a bicycle Friday afternoon left a 14-year-old boy critically hurt.
Police say the accident happened just after 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of Independence Parkway and Sumac Lane – just north of Independence High School.
“Based on the initial investigation, it appears that the bicyclist was traveling northbound on Independence Parkway, crossing the intersection of Sumac Lane, when a Ford truck collided with the bicyclist when they entered the intersection,” police said.
The teen was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Officers are not saying whether the teen was a student at Independence High School.
They did say the driver of the truck stopped and that no one else was taken to the hospital.