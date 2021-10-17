DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) — On Sunday officials with the Denton Police Department announced that Detective Rodney Mooneyham passed away after what they called a “hard-fought battle against COVID-19”.

Mooneyham began his career with Denton PD in 2010 and became a detective in 2017. He was assigned to general investigations before transferring to the Major Crimes Unit in 2019.

In a press release the department said Mooneyham was vital in the successful apprehension and prosecution of a number of violent offenders and received nine commendations during his time with Denton PD.

The release said, in part, – “Rodney was always smiling. Always willing to listen, he checked on his friends and coworkers regularly. Rodney was a devoted husband, father, and detective. Rodney loved his kids and was always doing whatever he could for them. Rodney was a coach for his son’s baseball team, the Dirtbags, and he also spoke highly of his daughter’s swimming achievements. Rodney was the kind of person that people enjoyed being around. He will be dearly missed by all.”

Detective Rodney Mooneyham died on October 16. He was 52 years old.