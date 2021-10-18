NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:COVID-19 death, DFW News, Grand Prairie Police, Officer Andy MacDonald

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Grand Prairie Police Department announced one of its officers died Monday morning, Oct. 18 due to complications from COVID-19.

Officer Andy MacDonald served the Grand Prairie community since 1999, the department said.

Officer Andy MacDonald (credit: Grand Prairie PD)

“We will never forget,” Grand Prairie Police said on Twitter.

“He was passionate about the community and served in our Community Services Division,” the department said in an email.

Officer MacDonald is survived by his wife.

No other details have been released.

