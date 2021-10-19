THE COLONY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys starting safety Damontae Kazee is out on bond after being arrested by The Colony Police early Tuesday morning, Oct. 19 for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

Police said Kazee, 28, was pulled over a short time after 3:00 a.m. in the 7000 block of SH 121.

His bond for the Class B misdemeanor was set at $2,500, and he was released shortly after 12:30 p.m.

The Dallas Cowboys said they were aware of the situation and had no comment on the matter at this time.

This is Kazee’s fifth NFL season, but his first with the Cowboys after spending the first four years of his career with the Atlanta Falcons.

Kazee has started all six games for the Cowboys this season.

The Cowboys are on a bye week following an overtime victory at New England on Sunday.