AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Two men — one a fugitive, the other a sex offender — on the Texas 10 Most Wanted list are back in custody.

Fugitive Alberto Mendoza was arrested October 13 in Dallas. Police arrested the 21-year-old at a home on the south side of the city. Mendoza was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List in September and had been wanted by authorities since December 2020 for engaging in organized criminal activity and a parole violation.

In 2016, Mendoza was convicted on four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and sentenced to eight years in prison. He was released on parole in 2018.

Sex offender Cory Reed was captured on October 14 in Canyon, a city about 20 miles south of Amarillo. The 30-year-old from Lubbock was arrested by a task force that included U.S. Marshals and DPS Special Agents.

Reed was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List in September and had been wanted since 2020, when a warrant for his arrest was issued for failing to register as a sex offender.

In 2010, Reed was convicted of two counts of sexual assault of a child following incidents involving a 14-year-old girl. He was sentenced to 10 years probation.

Both men were captured after investigators received tips through Texas Crime Stoppers and officials say rewards will be paid to those individuals.

To be eligible for a Texas Crime Stoppers cash reward, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.