WALLER COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — No one was killed, according to KTRK TV, when a fixed wing multi-engine plane crashed in Waller County on Tuesday, Oct. 19.
DPS officials said 21 people were on board. One person was sent to the hospital with back injuries but everyone evacuated safely.
The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed the incident near Morton and Cardiff roads, which is not too far from the Houston Executive Airport, in the southeast corner of Waller County.
The McDonnell Douglas MD-87 plane was attempting to depart from the airport shortly after 10 a.m. when it rolled through a fence and caught fire in a field.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB is in charge of the investigation.