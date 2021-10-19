DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police have filed charges in connection with the gas explosion at the Highland Hills Apartments late last month.

The explosion injured four firefighters and displaced around 300 residents.

The Dallas Police Department Assaults Unit obtained seven deadly conduct warrants for Phillip Dankins, 28.

Police said he was involved in a shooting at the complex and a round hit the gas line inside an apartment on Sept. 29.

Sources tell CBS 11 the mother of Dankins’ child lived in the apartment where the explosion happened.

He had an altercation with her and then fired into apartment.

The bullet did enough damage to cause the leak, sources said.

Dankins was already in custody at the Dallas County Jail on a family violence warrant.

He is now charged with seven counts of deadly conduct for discharging a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

His bond is set at $100,000.

The blast happened at a 2-story complex in the 5700 block of Highland Hills Drive, between South Lancaster Road and I-45.

The location is just blocks from Dallas Fire Station 54 and near Paul Quinn College.

Debris from the explosion was blown onto other apartment buildings and a carport in a parking lot.