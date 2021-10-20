ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — CBS 11 News has learned the Mansfield Timberview High student critically wounded in a shooting on campus was released from the hospital over the weekend.
Police say there is video of Zacchaeus Selby, 15, and classmate Timothy Simpkins fighting. It was a short time after that brawl when Simpkins allegedly shot Selby and an English teacher. Selby is believed to have been shot four times.
That teacher, 25-year-old Calvin Pettit, was released from the hospital a few days after the October 6 shooting. Classes resumed at the school on October 12.
Simpkin, 18, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was released from the Tarrant County Jail on a $75,000 bond on October 7, but is required to wear an ankle monitor.
On tomorrow, October 21, the Mansfield Independent School District is holding a safety and security town hall meeting. The event, that is meant to ‘partner with the community in an open dialogue’ about school safety, starts at 6:00 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center, located at 1110 W. Debbie Lane in Mansfield.