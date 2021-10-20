DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Court documents reveal a domestic violence incident led to last month’s gas explosion at a Dallas apartment complex.

Phillip Dankins, 28, is facing seven counts of deadly conduct in connection with the blast at the Highland Hills Apartments.

An arrest warrant affidavit details a fight between Dankins and his girlfriend the night before the explosion.

She ran out of their apartment with their 8-month-old baby boy.

Another man spotted the pair and let them into his apartment because he was worried about them.

According to the court documents, Dankins came looking for them and pointed a gun at the man.

Even after the woman and baby left that apartment, investigators say Dankins came back at some point later that night and fired into the front door and side window of the man’s unit, hitting the hose behind the stove.

Police say that caused the gas leak that ignited the next morning and injured seven people, including four firefighters.

Residents say Dankins may be to blame for the initial destruction, but the aftermath – bouncing between hotels and dealing with break-ins and damage to their vacant apartments – hasn’t been handled well by property management.

“I’m just ready to get this over with,” said Roshunda Tilley, who’s lived at Highland Hills for four years. “Hopefully in two months when my lease is up, I’ll find somewhere else for us to go.”

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson tweeted about Dankins’ arrest, saying “Domestic violence tears families apart. In this case, it also destroyed homes, displaced residents, and injured our firefighters. This shows why we must fight against this scourge. @DallasPD has a new domestic violence reduction plan, and we must ensure that it is implemented.”

More than 100 people are still living in hotels right now, with the City of Dallas covering the cost. Their stays have been extended through Friday, Oct. 22nd.

Crews were finally able to restore gas service to the complex on Wednesday, but there is still more work to be done before residents can move back in.

