By CBSDFW.com Staff
CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The campus at RL Turner High School was briefly locked down the morning of Oct. 20 after a student was caught with a fake gun.

(credit: Carrollton Police Department)

Carrollton police said someone reported that the student was displaying the toy in the parking lot.

The juvenile student is now in custody, facing charges.

