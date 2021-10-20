FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Health officials are preparing to roll out booster shots for those who received the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The FDA granted an emergency use authorization for the shots Wednesday, Oct 20.

It also okayed the mixing and matching of shots.

The latest authorization is for those who received the Moderna vaccine and are 65 or older or at high risk because of their work, living situation or underlying health conditions.

It also applies to all people who received the single dose Johnson and Johnson shot.

“It’s i good news to have that approval to boost the effectiveness of the vaccines for those that were might be waning,” said Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang.

He said they’ve already opened a new vaccine clinic on the Eastfield Campus of Dallas College, and they are also putting plans into place in case the vaccine gets approval for younger children.

“We’ve been talking to the school superintendents and school nurses about would be the best way for us to provide and help out with reaching some of those younger age groups,” Dr. Huang said. “So we are looking at perhaps more pop ups at some of the schools, but again also the availability and all the other sites.”

The White House said it’s ready to ship 15 million vaccine doses for the country’s 28 million children between the ages of 5 and 11.

Health officials are still weighing expanding eligibility for younger adults in light of potential side effects like myocarditis and pericarditis.

The conditions are rare and mostly seen in younger men.

The CDC still has to give the formal recommendation for use of the boosters before doctors will start giving them out.

A panel is set to meet Thursday to discuss the recommendations.